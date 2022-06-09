SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Solving crime takes a community. That is the message of a Shreveport crime-fighting summit held on Thursday afternoon with public officials and concerned citizens.

It’s called the Crime in Shreveport Project, and the goal is to bring together various groups to work together on tackling crime and find solutions. Thursday’s meeting at the YMCA on Olive Street was different from public meetings in the past. Key players in the community were able to share information and resources in a way that could help affect change across the city.

“If people work together, then we are going to combat it,” said Penny Durham, who hosted the crime summit.

Durham is a volunteer for the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana and said a personal experience inspired her.

“I have been in this system with a child that I had 13 years ago. So I have been through the system. I have tried to get help and couldn’t navigate that. So if we just don’t do anything, then we’re going to keep having that same problem.”

Elected officials with multiple organizations in the city and parish were there, including Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez and City Councilman John Atkins, along with Police Chief Wayne Smith, Sheriff Steve Prator, District Attorney James Stewart, and Caddo Juvenile Services. They say each organization has a role to fill in solving this problem.

“Collaboration is one of the only ways we’re going to tackle this. It’s a complicated problem. We’re dealing with poverty, lack of education, crime,” said Clay Walker, Director of Caddo Juvenile Services.

Goodwill Industries and non-profit organizations like the Volunteers for Youth Justice that work with children and former prisoners reentering society were also in attendance. Kirk Williams with Compassion for Lives says having everyone share what they’ve accomplished and where they fall short gives them tools to improve the community.

The groups discussed established programs and services in the Shreveport community that are available, underutilized, or unknown ranging from anger management programs to mentorship and mental health.

“A lot of the organizations here, we didn’t know they existed, and we were duplicating a lot of their services,” Williams said.

A strong message of collaboration at the meeting left attendees feeling more hopeful than in years past.

“This is probably the most I’ve seen everybody come together, and I’ve been doing this now for over 20 years,” Walker said.

Durham said the summit also brings together existing groups without extra funding. The next step is putting them all together on one website for parents and anyone in need to easily access.