Crime spree ends with suspect shot by Shreveport police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

A series of crimes through Shreveport ends with the suspect shot and killed by police.

Police said it started earlier today, when a man stabbed someone at the Cash Magic Casino, then stole their SUV leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.



The SUV was spotted around 6:45 p.m. in the parking garage at Sam's Town Casino,where the suspect attempted to disarm a police officer, when the officer then shot the man.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A police spokesperson describes what they did.

"We roped off the crime scene. We ordered extra officers on scene," said Christina Curtis, Shreveport Police public information officer.

The officer was not injured.

The suspect's identity and officer has not been released as the investigation continues.

