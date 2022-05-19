SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are asking the public for information about the fire that destroyed a historic Shreveport home last week.

The early morning fire engulfed the C.C. Antoine House and the house next door in the 1900 block of Perrin early Friday morning.

It took eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 25 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Both houses are a total loss.

If anyone has information about the fire they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, go to their website, or use the app P3Tips.

Caesar Carpentier Antoine, who owned the house originally, was a former State Senator for Caddo Parish. Antoine was also one of three African-American Republicans to serve as Lieutenant Governor for the state of Louisiana. The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on August 20, 1999.