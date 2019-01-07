CrimeStoppers tip lands armed robbery suspects in jail

Two people who allegedly robbed multiple Shreveport businesses are now in custody thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

On Friday police arrested 22-year-old Devonte Coleman and 27-year-old Creston Alexander.

The robberies, which occurred between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 involved multiple locations of Family Dollars, Raceway and Circle K stores.

Based on information obtained through a Crime Stoppers tip, investigators charged Coleman and Alexander each with seven counts of Armed Robbery.

Coleman and Alexander are being held at the Caddo Correctional Center. Each of them has previous arrests for numerous criminal offenses.