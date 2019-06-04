CrimeStoppers tip leads to 2nd attempted murder suspect arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A man accused of attempted 2nd degree murder is in custody, thanks to a Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers tip.

On Monday, agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, following up on a Crime Stoppers tip, located and arrested 18-year-old Jacob Weaver on an outstanding warrant for attempted 2nd degree murder.

His accomplice, 19-year-old Demond Taylor, was arrested Saturday by U.S. Marshalls and booked into the Shreveport City Jail, while Weaver was taken into custody in Union County Arkansas today.

Weaver, who was wanted in connection with the shooting of two victims in the parking lot of the Circle K in the 7700 block of Pines Road on May 28, is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.

On May 28, 2019, just before 3:30a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to 8100 block Pines Road on reports of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officers located two vehicles that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and then located two victims at the Circle K, located in the 7700 block of Pines Road.

One of the victims sustained two gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. He was transported to Ochsners LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based off of evidence and information gathered during their inquiry, SPD detectives obtained warrants for Taylor and Weaver for two counts each of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

