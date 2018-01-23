CSRA to hire 500 additional employees, job fair this weekend

Hundreds of jobs are coming to Bossier City and one of them could be waiting just for you.

CSRA Inc. will be hiring up to 500 additional staff to support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Enterprise Service Desk through a $238 million task order.

The new jobs will be located in Bossier City and Barbourville, KY.

CSRA will be holding a job fair Friday, Jan. 26 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at CSRA’s Integrated Technology Center on 6310 E. Texas St.

This task order, which was awarded to CSRA subsidiary SRA International Inc., will support the VA’s mission of providing nationwide healthcare and benefits to America’s veterans, their families, and their caregivers.

The task order includes a one-year base with four one-year options.

CSRA will serve as the Single Point of Contact for Tier 0/Tier 1 enterprise-class IT service and support.

This support will apply to all VA employees and VA-designated third parties who use or have access to VA-approved applications, hardware, software, data, and services, which will enable them to conduct daily business.



The award is a significant expansion of CSRA’s managed services offering and represents the VA’s first migration of critical services to a managed service environment.

By partnering with the VA to transition 12 existing national service desks to managed service provider facilities, CSRA will help the VA focus their resources on their primary mission: improving the well-being of America’s veterans and their families.

Head of CSRA’s Federal Health Group Vice President Kamal Narang said, “We are excited to support our veterans and partner with the VA on this transformational program and support their journey to managed services.”



Vice President of Business Development for CSRA’s Health and Civil Group Rebecca Miller said, “CSRA’s ‘Think Next. Now.’approach will help the VA leverage innovative solutions, using AI-based knowledge management platforms to expand their service delivery capabilities.”

