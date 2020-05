OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Local cub scouts join a Caddo Parish seniors group to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Monday the “Seniors of Oil City” Club got help from Cub Scout Pack#88 in placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers in Oil City.

SOC leader Carolyn Fields showed the young boys what to look for and how to place the flags.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.