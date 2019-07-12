Culvert blocking residents from entering or leaving Bossier Parish neighborhood

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The culvert at Le Oaks Drive over Willow Chute in north Bossier Parish is damaged, causing further damage to the road.

Oak Creek residents are unable to enter or leave the subdivision.

Bossier Parish Highway Department work crews say it will take at least two to three hours to get a temporary culvert in place.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office would like everyone to be patient during this time.

Butch & Buck Discuss Culvert Damage on Le OaksButch Ford, Bossier Parish engineer, and Sgt. Buck Wilkins of the Bossier Sheriff's Office discuss just what happened this morning to the culvert and roadway entrance into the Oak Creek subdivision on Le Oaks Drive over Willow Chute Bayou, cutting off the entryway for more than a hundred homes in the subdivision.A temporary roadway on Le Oaks over the culvert should be up and running before noon today. Residents who have been affected in the subdivision have been extremely kind and understanding during this time; BPPJ and BSO surely appreciates your patience as crews quickly work to get the road back open. Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 12, 2019

