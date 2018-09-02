Local News

Cupcakes by Harry Potter

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:25 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:25 PM CDT

Shreveport - Harry Potter fans received a special treat on Saturday afternoon. 

"We don't actually know... my mom just brought me here," said Steele McNeil, a 3rd grader. "Cupcakes! Do you know how many people were here at like 8 or 9:30... there were like 200 people here. It was crowded." 

Buttercup's Cupcake's is open every day starting at 10 a.m. and closed on Sundays. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected