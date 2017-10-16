Cyber Innovation Center awarded academic grant

A federal grant will help local educators teach cyber skills to students across the country.

The Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier receives four-million-dollars from the Department of Homeland Security. The money will allow experts at the center in Bossier to develop K-through-12 curriculums based on stem and computer technology. They will pilot the programs in classrooms in Northwest Louisiana before taking the courses nationwide.

“That directly empowers teachers to ensure students are receiving 21st century skills, 21st century knowledge so they can jump into the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow,” said Kevin Nolten, Director of Academic Outreach, Cyber Innovation Center.

The program helps students prepare for the growing industry of cyber technology.

Helping communities across the U.S. meet their cyber workforce needs

Last week, the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC), headquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, received a $4 million continuation grant from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The CIC is the anchor of the 3,000-acre National Cyber Research Park and serves as the catalyst for the development and expansion of a knowledge-based workforce throughout the region.

The fiscal year 2017 DHS grant supports the CIC’s continued, nation-wide expansion of the its K-12 education and training program designed to provide educators with curricula, resources, and dynamic professional development in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), cyber, and computer science. Over the past four years, more than one million students in all 50 states and two U.S. territories have experienced the CIC’s curricula through this teacher-focused model; that number will grow to 1.7 million by the end of this fiscal year. In addition, the CIC has also expanded its efforts to work directly with state departments of education and has solidified relationships with 19 states across the country including Arkansas, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Virginia.

