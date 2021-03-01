Cypress Black Bayou closed to boat traffic due to rising water levels

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rising water levels have prompted the closure of two lakes in Bossier Parish.

Both lakes of the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District have been closed to boat traffic effective Monday morning.

Robert Berry, executive director of the District said water levels in the lake are high and still rising, making boat travel hazardous.

Berry said he hopes the lakes can be reopened by the weekend.