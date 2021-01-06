The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

David Raines Community Health Centers offer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — David Raines Community Health Centers are now offering Moderna coronavirus vaccinations to residents who are 70 and older.

David Raines Community Health Centers CEO Willie C. White III said, “Senior citizens across our nation have been greatly impacted by Covid-19. As a healthcare provider in northwest Louisiana, David Raines Community Health Centers has made it a top priority to protect our senior citizens by providing them with access to vaccinations.”

David Raines Community Health Centers operates six community health centers and five school-based health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine must make an appointment by calling (318) 227-3354.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss