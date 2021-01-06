David Raines Community Health Centers offer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — David Raines Community Health Centers are now offering Moderna coronavirus vaccinations to residents who are 70 and older.

David Raines Community Health Centers CEO Willie C. White III said, “Senior citizens across our nation have been greatly impacted by Covid-19. As a healthcare provider in northwest Louisiana, David Raines Community Health Centers has made it a top priority to protect our senior citizens by providing them with access to vaccinations.”

David Raines Community Health Centers operates six community health centers and five school-based health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine must make an appointment by calling (318) 227-3354.