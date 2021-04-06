David Raines Community Health Centers offers COVID vaccine, rapid testing to rural areas of NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – David Raines Community Health Centers are now offering the Moderna vaccine and, COVID-19 rapid testing to rural areas of northwest Louisiana.

According to David Raines, appointments are required and may be requested at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling 318-227-3354. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“David Raines Community Health Centers is committed to the well-being of those who live not only in urban areas, but also in our more rural communities such as Minden, Gilliam, and Haynesville,” David Raines Community Health Centers CEO, Willie C. White III said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are ready to provide vaccines and testing to citizens who live in the rural areas of northwest Louisiana.”

Vaccinations and rapid tests will be offered at the Shreveport, Bossier, Minden, Haynesville, and Gilliam locations.