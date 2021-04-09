David Raines Community Health Centers holding COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic at Pierre Bossier Mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine it is being offered Friday at Pierre Bossier Mall.
David Raines Community Health Center will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic until 3 p.m. at 2950 East Texas St.
The second Moderna vaccine will be available to those who received their first vaccine last month at the mall.
A limited number of first doses will also be available. You can pre-register at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling (318) 227-3354.
Vaccine appointments are also available at the David Raines Community Health Centers’ clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Minden, Haynesville, and Gilliam.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.