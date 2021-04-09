David Raines Community Health Centers holding COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic at Pierre Bossier Mall

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a person receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Mecca, Calif. Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine it is being offered Friday at Pierre Bossier Mall.

David Raines Community Health Center will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic until 3 p.m. at 2950 East Texas St.

The second Moderna vaccine will be available to those who received their first vaccine last month at the mall.

A limited number of first doses will also be available. You can pre-register at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling (318) 227-3354.

Vaccine appointments are also available at the David Raines Community Health Centers’ clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Minden, Haynesville, and Gilliam.