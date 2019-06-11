Davis pleads not guilty to murder charge

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - In Miller County court Tuesday morning, a man charged with murder pled not guilty to the crime.

Markelle Davis, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jaqualyn Paxton, 18. The shooting happened at Village Park South apartments in April.

Davis' bond is currently set at a million dollars. In court Tuesday, his attorney requested a hearing to reduce that amount. That hearing was tentatively set for July 16 but could happen earlier.

A tentative trial date has been set for August 26.

