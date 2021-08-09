Track COVID-19
De Soto Detention Center shuts down in-person visitation to stop spread of COVID-19

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Detention Center has suspended all in-person visitations in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, there will be no visits allowed at the facility but visits will still be possible through City TeleCoin by text, video, or phone call.

Also, the Detention Center will no longer be accepting delivery of any personal items to inmates such as t-shirts, socks, or underwear. This is a permanent measure put into place, and the Detention Center will be supplying those items to inmates in the future.

The suspension of in-person visitations will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

