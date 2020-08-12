De Soto K-5 students to return to in-class instruction 4 days per week

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After nearly two weeks on an A/B schedule, De Soto Parish students in kindergarten through fifth grade will return to school for in-class instruction four days a week starting on Monday.

De Soto students returned to school on August 5 with grades K-12 on an A/B schedule, alternating in-school instruction with virtual. Beginning on August 17, grades K-5 will return to in-class instruction Monday through Thursday, with Friday remaining virtual. Grades 6-12 will continue on the A/B schedule.

PreK will remain on the Monday through Friday schedule they have been on since the beginning of school.

View the district‘s back-to-school plans here.

The school district says there is enough room for students in grades K through 5 to be able to get to school and learn in the classroom while keeping within the state’s Phase 2 guidelines for reopening safely, in part because enough other students have taken the 100% virtual learning option.

When and if all students will return to campains remains contingent on the state entering Phase 3 of reopening.

