Shreveport man identified as victim in fatal collision between 18-wheelers in De Soto Parish

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport man killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers Monday morning in De Soto Parish.

Lakendrick Thomas, 37, died in the crash, which happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of LA Hwy 5 at LA Hwy 301.

State police say their investigation revealed that 42-year-old Chad Sharpley, of Frierson, was driving northbound on LA Hwy 5 in a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. At the same time, Thomas was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 5 in a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer. Sharpley lost control of the truck. As a result of this, Sharpley’s trailer struck the cab of the Kenworth.

According to LSP, Sharpley was restrained and was not injured. Thomas, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the fatal crash, but state police say routine toxicology results were submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers would like to remind motorists that speed limits are designed for optimal driving conditions,” Louisiana State Police said in the news release about the crash. “Inclement weather decreases visibility and increases a vehicle’s stopping distance. In these conditions, drive with extra caution.”

LA Hwy 5 was shut down in both directions as a result of the crash and reopened around 4 p.m. after the scene was cleared.