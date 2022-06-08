SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents along the Old River Bayou, also known as the “Duck Pond” in Shreveport‘s Broadmoor neighborhood, are complaining about the smell of rotting fish.

Russ Gedeon has a segment of the Duck Pond Bayou right in his backyard.

“As you can see, it’s a bad health hazard. Just from the smell and decaying fish, it’s bad.”

Gedeon, who has been living in the area since 2010, says people can no longer participate in activities in the pond, at least not like they used to.

“You waved to them, talk about what you caught fishing, what they caught fishing, Now, it’s like totally abandoned.”

Tom Mee has lived along the bayou for over 30 years and, he too, isn’t fond of its condition.

“Up and down the bayou, there are docks that people have put in the bayou and you don’t see anybody sitting on them because nobody wants to be out here,” Mee says, adding the bayou is an “eyesore.”

“When anybody looks at it from Kings Highway, it just looks bad.”

So bad, Mee and his family no longer hang out on their dock.

“I think it’s being neglected from the city.”

According to the Environmental Services Division of the Department of Water and Sewerage for the city of Shreveport, the fish died due to the hot temperatures, likely in combination with duckweed cover. The fast-spreading pondweed deprives the water of oxygen.

They say this isn’t the first time this has happened but it’s usually much later in the summer.

“The city asked the state DEQ to take a look as well and they confirmed that the fish died as a naturally occurring event causing low dissolved oxygen levels in the water,” the city said in a statement. “We’ve continued to monitor in the last couple of weeks and have noted that oxygen levels are rising.”

But Gedeon says the city needs to take “definitive action.”

“And really work hard to clean this up rather than just putting a band-aid on the problem.”

The city has also installed some aerators.