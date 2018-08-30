Deadly shooting in Cedar Grove neighborhood overnight
SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Officers were called to shots fired reported in the 400 block of Harrison Street around 4:40am Thursday morning. They say the male victim was shot twice and died on the scene.
At this time, police have not released the name of the victim or any suspects.
