Death of Texas toddler found in hot day care van ruled homicide

The death of Texas toddler, found in a hot day care van has been ruled a homicide.

3-year-old Raymond Pryer Jr. was found unresponsive in the van at Discovering Me Academy in July when his father arrived to pick him up.

Authorities say the child was in the van for 3 1/2 hours and that its interior was 113 degrees.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office says the little boy died of hypothermia.

The case will now go before a Houston grand jury that will decide if criminal charges should be filed.

The state revoked the day care center’s permit last month, forcing it to close.

