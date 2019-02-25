Death penalty off the table for man charged in Bossier Mother’s Day double murder

The man accused in the murder of two Bossier City women on Mother’s Day 2014 will not face the death penalty after all.

Brandan Butler, 30, is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder in the May 11, 2014 deaths of 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle.

He was captured in Bogalusa, La. on May 17, 2014 and brought back to Bossier Parish, where he has remained in custody on $1 million bond at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

He was indicted on two counts of 1st degree murder on July 7, 2014, and Bossier DA Schuyler Marvin filed his letter of intent seek the death penalty on July 28, 2014.

However, according to court documents filed January 29, Butler agreed to waive a trial by jury and agreed instead to a bench trial in which Judge Mike Nerren will act as the lone juror in hearing evidence and deciding whether Butler is guilty or not guilty.

The trial date is March 11.

KTAL has reached out to the Bossier District Attorney’s office for comment on whether the decision to withdraw intent to pursue the death penalty in the case was part of a deal in exchange for Butler agreeing to a bench trial.

Butler is due in court in Bossier Parish Court Monday for a status conference.