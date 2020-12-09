Police say no foul play suspected in death of baby found in Minden motel room

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An infant was found deceased in a Minden motel early Wednesday afternoon, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.

Officers responded in reference to an unresponsive baby just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at a Minden motel.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive baby girl lying on her back. EMT’s were called and the infant was pronounced dead.

The child’s mother and father were both in the motel room, Cropper said. The parents told police they feed the baby and laid down. When the mother woke, she found the baby unresponsive.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.