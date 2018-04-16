Declaration of Disaster signed for Caddo Parish

City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish officials are in the process of documenting damage from

this past weekend’s storm.

A Declaration of Disaster was signed Monday morning for Caddo Parish and has been sent to the Governor’s office to be considered along with other parishes in seeking a Presidential

Declaration of Disaster.

A presidential declaration could open avenues of funding for those who received damages

during the storm.

Requests have also been made to the Governor‘s office for state and federal damage assessment

teams come into the area, which is another part of the process to possibly receive funding.

Citizens who have been affected by this storm are asked to call the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of

Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (318) 675-2255 and report their damages

as soon as possible.

Citizens are also asked to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency online at

fema.gov or by calling 1 (800) 621-3362.

Assistance from volunteer agencies can be accessed by calling 211 or logging onto LINCC.US.

Sheriff Steve Prator said, “We want to catalog this on the front end so we would encourage

those who were affected to register as soon as possible.”

Prator, who also serves as Director of the Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency

Preparedness. added, “Regardless of whether assessment teams come to our area or we receive federal assistance, having a record of damages allows local volunteer agencies active in disasters to

know where to direct their resources.”