Dedication ceremony set to honor Shreveport teen killed in drive-by shooting on I-220

17-year-old Green Oaks HS Senior Minnion Jackson was the victim in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, August 26 on I-220 at North Market Street.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A dedication ceremony will be held Thursday in honor of a Shreveport teenager who was killed in a drive-by shooting last year on Interstate 220.

State Representative Cedric B. Glover along with Caddo School Board Member Jasmine Green are inviting the community to an “Overpass Unveiling” event for 17-year-old Minnion Jackson, a student and football player at Green Oaks High School.

On Aug. 26, 2020 Jackson was shot multiple times while driving along I-220 at North Market St. Jackson later died from his injuries at Oschner LSU.

In April Rep. Glover filed a bill calling for the redesignation of the section of I-220 where shooting happened between the 7A exits as the “Minnion Dewayne Jackson Memorial Highway” and in June Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill to rename that section after Jackson.

Th ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at the Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy Football Field on 2550 Thomas E. Howard Dr.

Everyone is encouraged to bring green and gold balloons for release.

Masks will be required and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed.