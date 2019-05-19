Defenders of Liberty Air Show is underway

The countdown is over as the Defenders of Liberty Air Show flies over town.

Thousands of people look to the skies as the Royal Canadian Snowbirds zip through the air.

“I’m having fun and I like the airplanes,” said Joshua Mason, Spectator. Pilots soar through the sky showcasing their skills at the Defenders of Liberty Air Show.

“It is extremely good. This is my first time doing it. So it’s more than I expected,” said Kennedy Wisdom, Spectator.

Nearly 200,000 people flooded the base. Traveling near and far for a one of a kind show.”We’re from Gilmer. It’s an amazing opportunity for us to come out here,” said Jayden Owens, Spectator.

Bombs explode in the distance, as pilots re-enact the surprise attack by the Japanese Imperial Navy on Pearl Harbor.

“It’s really cool to see a visual for us to get to see what actually happened and went on because we only ever get to read about it in books,” Owens.

Not only were spectators treated to a history lesson, but also got to see the Black Daggers parachute team dive through the air, a B-52 deliver a wall of fire and Shreveport’s own Kevin Coleman perform in his world-class stunt aircraft.

“It’s important he knows his history about the airforce since his dad is serving our country,” said Tiffany Mason, Spectators.

Organizers say this free event is a way to say thank you to the Arklatex for its continual support of Barksdale and it’s airmen.