Defense testimony attacks investigators’ timeline of Mother’s Day murders

Neighbors of the two Bossier City women who were killed on Mother’s Day in 2014 say they saw the victims the day before their bodies were found, accounts that are in direct conflict with experts’ opinion on when the women were killed.

Brandan Butler on charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle, who were found inside their Bragg Street home May 11, 2014. Both had been shot. Jacqueline had also been stabbed.

Prosecutors say the women were slain sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Their bodies were not found until Sunday morning.

After four days of testimony from witnesses for the prosecution, Bossier District Court Judge Mike Nerren heard Friday from witnesses testifying in Butler’s defense.

Jennifer Pearson lived next door and used to care for Beadle’s son. On the stand Friday, she said she saw Beadle arguing with a man the day before the bodies were discovered but did not know who he was. She also said she knew Beadle’s ex-boyfriend Shawn Washington, who lived at the home for several months before the couple broke up at the beginning of the year. She testified that Washington told her that he would kill Beadle some time before Beadle was murdered.

Pearson said she saw Washington on Friday and says she’s seen him at the home frequently a short time before the murder. This conflicts with Washington’s testimony from Thursday because he says he has not seen Beadle since they two separated earlier that year. Pearson also said she saw driving down the street yelling and screaming at Beadle.

Gloria Brown and Tammy Evans, who are also neighbors, both said they saw people at the home that Saturday.

Their testimony is conflicting with experts from earlier in the trial because experts have testified that they believe the women were killed more than a day before their bodies were found.

Butler will not face the death penalty if convicted, because he waived his right to have a trial by jury and instead agreed to a bench trial. Judge Mike Nerren will act as the lone juror in hearing evidence and deciding whether Butler is guilty or not guilty.

Testimony is expected to resume Monday.