BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in De Kalb will begin a new four-day school week when they head back to class on Monday.

The district approved moving to the shorter school week in April.

This means students will attend classes Monday through Thursday, except on weeks with a Monday holiday. Teachers will work every other Friday for planning, grading, and similar work.

The district says they have been preparing for the move.

“We’ve got our bell schedules ready for our students. Our earliest bell time starts about 7:45 a.m., our latest bell time is 4:15,” said DeKalb Superintendent Chris Galloway. “We’ve partnered with the United Methodist Church to provide childcare on Fridays to support the families who may need additional support. We’ve only had approximately about 20 families that said that they need some additional support.”

The new schedule will add 30 minutes to the end of the school day.