Delicious and easy back-to-school recipe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re giving you a taste of the Arklatex with Chef Gaye Sandoz who brings you a delicious back-to-school meal.

Here’s the recipe for the Easy and Fabulous Back to School Slow Cooker Chicken:

1 bottle Tony Chachere 30 Minute Chicken Marinade
Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning
5 or 6 Chicken Legs and Thighs
4 bell peppers, sliced
2 tablespoons garlic

Pour marinade over chicken in a pan. Leave 30 minutes. Take out. Season chicken with Bold. Brown chicken in oil and place in slow cooker. Place bell peppers and chicken on top. Cover. Cook for 8 hours on low or 4 on high. Serve over noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.

And, watch the video below for walkthrough of a easy Labor Day/tailgating stuffed burger recipe.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Quiz: Beverly Hills 901210: Did You Watch the Original Show?

Beverly Hills 90210

Trending Stories

Don't Miss