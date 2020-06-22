Deltas commemorate Juneteenth with fan donation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. commemorated the 155th Anniversary of Juneteenth with a special fan donation.

On Friday, June 19 the Deltas donated a truck load of fans to the Caddo Community Action Agency to distribute to the underserved in our community.

Members of Shreveport Alumnae Chapter paused to reflect on what African Americans as slaves had to endure; harsh and inhumane living conditions, no air, not even a cool fan breeze.

Local Chapter President Leslie Scott said, “Yes, we have made progress. Not only are we today able to enjoy the blessing of a cool fan breeze, but we can purchase a truck load of fans, to donate to our needy senior citizens.”

