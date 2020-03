A new boxing competition is taking its heed in Bossier City, starting on Saturday at Bellaire Fitness.

“At one time, boxing was real big here in Shreveport-Bossier when my grandfather was involved,” said grandson of a former Bossier City mayor Jake Dement, who named the tournament in his honor. “We’re just trying to bring it back, it’s a lot of talent here.”

The competition emphasizes competition and healthy living through boxing.