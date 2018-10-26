Democratic candidate for Arkansas Governor stumps in Texarkana

The democratic candidate for Arkansas Governor made a campaign stop Thursday in Texarkana.

Jared Henderson visited with voters during a football game at Arkansas High School.

Henderson says he wants to better the education system, work on small business development and make healthcare for more affordable for Arkansas

“I’ve been an Arkansan for 40 years I’ve had a lot of opportunities I’ve gotten to do some incredible things, and I want to make sure every child and every family in the state has that opportunity,”Jared Henderson, D-Governor Candidate.

Henderson is running against Republican incumbent Asa Hutchinson. Election day is November 6th.

