SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport dentist stopped by the morning show to share some tips to ensure that kids maintain good oral hygiene as they enjoy a variety of sweet summer treats.

It’s common to consume more sugary treats during the summer months so it is important to make sure proper brushing happens.

Dr. Jariel Norton with Norton Family Dentistry joined us live in the studio to share best practices to keep in mind to make sure we avoid expensive trips to the dentist this summer.