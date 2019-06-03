Deputies call death of pregnant woman suspicious Courtesy: NPSO [ + - ] Courtesy: NPSO [ + - ]

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Deputies in Natchitoches Parish are investigating the suspicious death of a pregnant woman in Clarence. LA.

Deputies say they were contacted Monday morning about an unresponsive pregnant female in the 300 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence, La. The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Elonzeya Zoeleah Teal of Campti, La, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body is being sent for an autopsy to determine the manner of death.

Sheriff Victor Jones said detectives are in the early stages of this investigation, however, but says the death appears to be “suspicious”.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.