ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sunday afternoon fishing trip ended with a fisherman finding his own truck having to be fished out of Toledo Bend.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, the truck was parked near the lake just off LA Highway 1215 near Aimwell Church in Zwolle when it rolled into the water while the owner was casting his lines.

Sabine Parish Sheriffs Deputies, North Sabine Fire District Divers, and the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team retrieved the submerged vehicle from Toledo Bend Sunday evening.

















The Sheriff’s department said no one was in the vehicle at the time and there were no injuries.