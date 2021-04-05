Deputies in Louisiana deal with potentially ‘fowl’ situation on Easter Sunday

CAMPTI, La. (BRPROUD) – So Easter is usually known for the Easter Bunny, Easter egg hunts and going to church.

Yet, this story is not about any of those things.

For one woman, interacting with an emu is a new addition to the Easter list.

After exiting her home on Black Lake, a woman noticed she was being followed by an emu.

Deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of this potentially ‘fowl’ situation.

Deputies Dakota Pleasant and Michael Gianonne “say when they arrived the emu walked up to them, then just sat down and looked at them as to say I’m gonna rest now.”

Image courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

This story has a happy ending as the emu was relocated to it’s owner’s property.