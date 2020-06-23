Deputies search for missing East Texas woman

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A search is underway for an East Texas woman who has been missing since last week.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jamie Harper was last seen on Thursday, June 18 driving a white 2007 2-door Volvo hatchback in the Harleton area.

Harper’s cell phone has been turned off and she has not made any contact with her known friends.

Detectives said Harper’s family is fearful for her well-being.

Anyone with information on where Harper could be is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.