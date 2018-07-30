Deputies use drone, K-9s to locate suspected armed robber

Caddo deputies used a drone and K-9s to track down a man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint.

Deputies were dispatched to Zaxby’s on North Market just before 10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery in progress.

Deputy Maggie Boykin arrived within a minute of the call and saw the suspect run into the woods near the restaurant.

Patrol deputies established a perimeter in the area and called for K-9 deputies, who found the suspect’s clothing and other items in the woods.

A drone equipped with thermal imaging operated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office was used to further pinpoint the location of the suspect and guide Caddo K-9 Deputies Marcus Jeansonne/Chuck and Justin Dunn/Ace to the suspect’s location. He was found hiding in a ravine filled with water.

Bryant Badie, 19, of West Monroe, was apprehended and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for armed robbery.

Sheriff’s Detective Keith Fox said Badie is accused of entering the restaurant and demanding money from the employees inside after producing a handgun.

At least one customer was in the restaurant at the time. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, Badie fled. No one was injured.