Deputy saves dog and wife surprises him by adopting it

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An act of kindness that’s just a part of the job for a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy leads to a new, surprise addition to his home.

Deputy Dusty Crenshaw walked into a heart-warming surprise set up by his wife Mona on Tuesday afternoon.

Our cameras were rolling to capture the moment as man reunites with his new best friend.

Last week Deputy Crenshaw was responding to a call of a loose dog running down Interstate 20 near Louisiana Downs. Animal Control said someone chained her up to an interstate sign when she got loose. When Crenshaw arrived, he saved her from running into traffic.

“She ran up and practically jumped right up in my arms and wanted to get in the back of my unit,” Deputy Crenshaw said.

He said he instantly fell in love with her.

“He called me and told me about the dog and showed me pictures and I thought we just have to have her,” Mona Crenshaw said.

So Mona concocted a plan to trick her husband with a sweet surprise. With help from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control, they told Dusty to come to the shelter to see the dog get returned to her owner.

“And he was so upset when he thought someone had claimed the dog. It took everything I had to not come clean but I think we pulled it off,” Mona said.

But Deputy Crenshaw ended up finding out he would be the one adopting her instead.

“I was very surprised. They got me,” Deputy Crenshaw said.

They have not decided on a name just yet but say she’ll be the new sister to their four-pound Pomeranian dog at home.

“It’s going to be a happy family. We’re very, very excited. We’re going to give her a very good home,” Mona said.

As the Crenshaws save one dog, the Bossier Animal Shelter said they have plenty more that need forever homes and welcome people to also come save one.

The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday located at 3217 Old Shed Rd.