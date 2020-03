Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington has terminated a Bossier deputy following an off-duty incident that occurred in Bossier City.

Deputy Audrey Seegers was charged by the Bossier City police department for disturbing the peace Friday night at the Stage in the 1200 block of Dixie Overland Road.

On Monday afternoon Seegers was also cited by Bossier City police department with domestic abuse battery.