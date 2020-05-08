DeQueen Public Schools to honor Class of 2020 with picnic, parade

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeQueen Public Schools will be honoring the Class of 2020 with a picnic and a parade.

The “Senior Picnic” will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 11.

Seniors will be able to pick up a sack lunch at the DeQueen Junior High Drive Thru.

The “Senior Parade” will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11 at DeQueen High School.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. students should line up their vehicles outside of the school and the DeQueen Police Department will lead them in the parade. Students are asked to drive in the right lane with lights and flashers on.

Parents and others in the community are encouraged to line up along the parade route and follow social distancing guidelines.

The parade route will be as follows:

Leave DeQueen High School turn left of Coulter

Turn right on Treating Plant Rd.

Turn right on CCCUA onto Collin Raye

Turn right at Tractor Supply onto Lakeside

Turn right on Stillwell

Turn left on 9th St. at DQ Admin

Turn right on Coulter back to DQHS

The parade will start between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.