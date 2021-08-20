DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter possibly closing due to defunding

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter is at risk of closing down or potentially losing a significant amount of funds to operate due to the defunding from the police jury.

Connie Philipp serves as the director for the facility said she loves her animals and her staff and worries about their future.

“It’s been very hard for staff and morale as we are moving forward. we are aware of a couple of scenarios, one is either significant funding cut back of our budget or a possible closure altogether,” she shared.

Phipps said the shelter houses around 50 to 55 animals, and they pick up a lot of stray animals who’ve been abandoned and left on the street.

The joint operation of mosquito control and the daily operations of the animal shelter cost more than half a million dollars to operate.

The police jury doesn’t think is worth it and apparently aren’t quite animal lovers.

“There have always been jurors that have never wanted the shelter, they don’t support it. they would rather the dollars go into human programs,” Philipp said.

The police jury is looking to cut the department’s budget in half… which could impact the staffing and capacity of the animals.

“I’d only heard about the days before the shelter existed and there were a lot more strays out there, and there were a lot more animals hit by cars on the side of the road,” she shared.

Philips shared that she and her staff will remain optimistic until the jurors make a final decision. The jurors meet on the first and second Monday of each month.

“My plan is if they decide to shut us down…we will stop bringing any animals in and start getting these guys out to rescues and adoptions and then boom,” Philip said.

Philips said if they are defunded they would require donations and sponsorships from the community to stay afloat.