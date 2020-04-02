DeSoto Parish churches provide curbside meal pick-up

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A ministry of meals in DeSoto Parish is helping nourish neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis.

Church leaders and volunteers don masks and gloves to bring new meaning to the term “soul food.”

“Because of what we’re dealing with now, it’s something that we’ve never experienced,” said Pastor Donzell Hughes, president of Ministry Fellowship of DeSoto Parish. “But, at the same time, there are people who need food. They need help.”

Each car that drives through the line leaves with more than a meal.

“Just trying to be a blessing to our community,” said Hughes. “Help lighten the burden. Keep it as normal as we possibly can.”

With the coronavirus changing our way of life almost daily, the drive-through service is offering some needed support.

“It’s something totally new,” said Raymond Lewis. “I’m not used to it, you know, like a lot of other people.”

“We just all have to take care of one another,” said Toya Milton, volunteer.

Organizers said they’re obeying the governor’s statewide mandate against congregating in groups.

“But, you know, when the government won’t let you go in, the churches need to go out,” said Hughes.

Now, as traditional Bible studies and Sunday services are put on hold, churches are serving the community in a new way.

“A friend of ours just called us and told us come get some food,” said Mary Turner.

“It means so much for the community sticking together, coming together at a time like this as far as what’s going on in the world,” said Tometria Drake.

The volunteers providing 200 free dinners with a side of gratitude.

Organizers said they will be serving the grab-and-go meals from 5 – 6 p.m. every Wednesday in April at the Calhoun Center in Mansfield.

