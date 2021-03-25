DeSoto Parish man dies after head-on crash in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas – A DeSoto Parish man was killed following a head-on crash Wednesday night in East Texas.

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Hwy 7, about eight miles east

of Nacogdoches.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2017 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling westbound and a 2020 Buick SUV was traveling eastbound when the Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the Buick head-on.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, identified as 26-year-old Brandon Guy, of Mansfield, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who also died at the scene, has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Buick, identified as 23-year-old Sarah Barton, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina died at the scene.

A passenger in the Buick, 40-year-old Sammy Bell, from Center, was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.