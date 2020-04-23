DeSoto Parish man drowns after being swept away by floodwaters

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has drowned after being swept away by fast moving water during yesterday’s storms in DeSoto Parish.

The drowning happened Wednesday on Gibbs St. in Mansfield.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Lehera Harris was trying to retrieve a trash can from a ditch when he was swept away by floodwaters.

Harris’ body was found in a ditch several yards from where he fell in.

