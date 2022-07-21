DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury re-introduced a proposal to fund their animal shelter.

The police jury voted Monday night to put a 1-mill property tax proposition on the March ballot. It would generate about $750,000 annually for shelter operations and mosquito spraying, which had been cut from the budget in years past.

Last year, the police jury approved a reduced budget for one year to keep the shelter open after it faced closure for a lack of funds.

The police jury will vote on their finalized budget in October before it heads to voters in March. DeSoto Parish voters rejected a shelter property tax four times already.

We spoke to jury member Reggie Roe today, who said he hopes it’s approved because the shelter supports animals and residents.