De Soto Parish Police Jury approves reduced budget to keep animal shelter open

MANSFIELD, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The De Soto Parish Police Jury voted unanimously Monday night to approve a reduced budget that will keep the animal shelter open for at least another year.

The Desoto Parish Animal Shelter was in danger of closing, after taxpayers rejected a property tax proposal in April that would have maintained funding. The police jury was set to vote on closing the shelter at the end of the year, but on Wednesday, the committee overseeing the animal shelter approved a plan to cut the budget by more than $130,000 to $400,000.

After some discussion at Monday’s meeting, the full police jury ultimately voted unanimously to approve the reduced budget to fund the shelter, but the Budget and Finance Committee will reanalyze the budge to see if the shelter can be operated at an even lower cost.

“I’m glad we voted to keep the animal shelter open next year,” said District 4 Police Juror Thomas Jones. “Hopefully going beyond that, we can have a vote to get the taxpayers to support the shelter. I’m a proponent of the animal shelter and the services it provides for our community. I hope our citizens consider joining forces with us to help keep this service available because it is important.”