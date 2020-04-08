DeSoto Parish School Board member dies following recent illness

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The DeSoto Parish Schools District says Reverend L.J. Mayweather Jr., a member of the school board, died Tuesday following a recent illness.

According to DPSB, Mayweather Jr., who was first elected in 1980, served District 11 proudly. Many of those years, he served as a Board Officer, including President of DeSoto Parish School Board.

“L.J. set the standards when it came to representing his constituents,” Fellow Member Donnie Dufour said in a released statement Tuesday.

“I am blessed to have served with him for over 30 years.”

The DeSoto Parish Schools district says recently, when asked what his favorite part of serving as a Board Member was, Mayweather said, “As a School Board Member, I am able to serve the people. Nothing gives me more pleasure than being a part of making a difference with our wonderful school system.”

Mayweather was involved in numerous civic and community organizations and activities, as well as pastoring several local churches throughout the years.

“Rev. Mayweather was the happiest when he was out in his community,” said Board President Bobby Boyd.

“He was a fine example for all Board Members. I will miss him greatly.”

Mayweather was always ready at a moment’s notice to help a friend, or anyone else in need.

“Rev. Mayweather was a true example of a servant leader,” said DeSoto Superintendent Clay Corley.

“Because of his longevity and steadfast leadership, his impact will be felt for years to come. Our lives are richer for having known him. Rev. Mayweather will be greatly missed by all. On behalf of the Board, we extend our deepest sympathy to his family.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.