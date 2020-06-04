DeSoto Parish Schools & DPSO offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

Live Now
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto Parish School Board will be offering free COVID-19 mobile testing for residents.

The announcement was posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. DeSoto Parish Schools tweeted that they are excited to partner with DPSO in offering locations for testing.

The times for testing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the testing sites are:

  • North DeSoto High SchoolTuesday, June 9
  • Mansfield Elementary Thursday, June 11
  • Logansport High SchoolMonday, June 15
  • North DeSoto High SchoolWednesday, June 17
  • Mansfield ElementaryFriday, June 19
  • Logansport High School Tuesday, June 23

