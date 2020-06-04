DeSoto Parish Schools & DPSO offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto Parish School Board will be offering free COVID-19 mobile testing for residents.

The announcement was posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. DeSoto Parish Schools tweeted that they are excited to partner with DPSO in offering locations for testing.

The times for testing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the testing sites are:

North DeSoto High School – Tuesday, June 9

– Tuesday, June 9 Mansfield Elementary – Thursday, June 11

– Thursday, June 11 Logansport High School – Monday, June 15

– Monday, June 15 North DeSoto High School – Wednesday, June 17

– Wednesday, June 17 Mansfield Elementary – Friday, June 19

– Friday, June 19 Logansport High School – Tuesday, June 23

