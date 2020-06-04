DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto Parish School Board will be offering free COVID-19 mobile testing for residents.
The announcement was posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. DeSoto Parish Schools tweeted that they are excited to partner with DPSO in offering locations for testing.
The times for testing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the testing sites are:
- North DeSoto High School – Tuesday, June 9
- Mansfield Elementary – Thursday, June 11
- Logansport High School – Monday, June 15
- North DeSoto High School – Wednesday, June 17
- Mansfield Elementary – Friday, June 19
- Logansport High School – Tuesday, June 23
- Member of Texas National Guard assigned to Capitol security tests positive for COVID-19
- DeSoto Parish Schools & DPSO offering free COVID-19 mobile testing
- Shreveport veteran survives, recovers from coronavirus
- Kids ask healthcare superheroes questions this weekend on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Marshall, Texas: City leaders prepare for reopening amid budget constraints
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.