Kingston family begin storm damage recovery efforts after tornado tore through homes

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Kingston family says they’re just happy they’re all alive after Sunday morning’s storm ripped through their homes leaving them displaced. Clean up efforts began Monday morning.

What use to be the homes belonging to his father and his aunts and uncles are now unrecognizable to Jacques Fuller. He says everyone was in their houses when the tornado touched down, trapping them inside before tearing the homes a part.

“It don’t feel real, but I mean I’m just thankful everybody is okay so. All of this is just material stuff. It can be replaced, but you can’t replace life,” said Fuller.

To start clean up efforts, they started a fire to burn remnants of the storm damage and salvage anything they could.

“It’s a lot of nails and stuff out so we’re basically just burning up everything that has nails on it so we can basically see what we still can use, what we can’t.”

